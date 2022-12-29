Han Sung Motor committed to nurturing young artists

An avatar of Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (left) poses for a picture with a Dream Gream scholarship recipient during the program's opening ceremony, held on a metaverse platform. (Han Sung Motor)

Han Sung Motor, South Korea's official importer of Mercedes-Benz cars, said Thursday it had completed its annual Dream Gream program that awards talented young artists with scholarships and mentoring opportunities. Under the slogan, “New Earth, New World,” this year’s program aimed to bridge eco-friendly management with the digital world, with environmental, social and corporate governance and the metaverse being main themes. The company said it chose the themes to show its commitment to solving environmental issues and to link the global climate crisis with artistic creativity. The company launched this year’s program in March on a metaverse platform called Dream Gream Metaplanet. Under swaying cherry blossoms, Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung greeted 11 new students represented by avatars. During the opening ceremony, the company’s virtual character Han Dia also made her debut. She has been frequenting Naver’s metaverse platform Zepeto to introduce Dream Gream’s diverse projects.

An image depicts 16 "environmental characters" developed by students and local illustration studio 127. (Han Sug Motor)

In June, Han Sung Motor rolled out the program’s ESG online campaign called Dream Green Town, based on 16 “environmental characters” determined through a quiz aimed at Millennials and Generation Z. One environmental character is assigned to each person based on a questionnaire developed by students and mentors participating in the Dream Gream program. The campaign gives eco-friendly lifestyle tips for each character by providing a personalized recommendation of environmentally friendly products and services. The characters were designed by 11 students in collaboration with local illustration studio 127.

Visitors to Kiaf Plus check out the "Metabu_ny World" exhibition by using artificial reality technology on their smartphones. (Han Sung Motor)