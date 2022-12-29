Best Restaurants in Itaewon, Seoul

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. La Cucina La Cucina is a traditional Italian restaurant that offers a wide variety of classic dishes and a carefully curated wine selection. It serves all your favorite Italian dishes, from creamy pasta sauces to tender meats and fresh seafood. Whether you're in the mood for a casual meal or a more formal dining experience, La Cucina has something for everyone. With its warm, inviting atmosphere and delicious food, La Cucina is the perfect place to enjoy a taste of Italy. Reservations can be made for La Cucina via CATCH TABLE.

2. De Tempore De Tempore is a modern French restaurant located in Hannam-dong. De Tempore’s aim is to provide the best cuisine using only the freshest seasonal ingredients. The restaurant prides itself on its innovative dishes and excellent service, making De Tempore the perfect choice for a special dining experience. Reservations can be made for De Tempore via CATCH TABLE.

3. Komad Komad is a European dining experience influenced by the unique flavors and techniques of Nordic cuisine. The menu features a range of dishes that showcase the best of local, seasonal ingredients, all prepared with a touch of Nordic flair. Komad strives to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for a memorable meal with friends and loved ones. Reservations can be made for Komad via CATCH TABLE.

4. Buddha’s Belly Buddha's Belly is a Thai restaurant that has been certified by Thai Select, a program run by the Thai government to promote authentic Thai cuisine around the world. The restaurant offers a wide range of traditional Thai dishes, all expertly prepared by our skilled chefs using only the freshest ingredients. Whether you're a fan of spicy curries, savory stir-fries, or aromatic soups, Buddha's Belly has something to satisfy every craving for delicious Thai food. Reservations can be made for Buddha’s Belly via CATCH TABLE.