Switzerland's MSC Air Cargo to open Incheon-Indianapolis route

Switzerland's cargo carrier MSC Air Cargo will launch an Incheon-Indianapolis route next year as a complementary service to its container shipping solutions, the operator of the Incheon airport said Thursday.

MSC Air Cargo is the cargo airline launched by global shipping firm Mediterranean Shipping Company.

MSC followed its rivals French shipping firm CMA CGM and Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk in launching the air cargo operations.

The cargo carrier plans to begin operating two flights a week on the Indianapolis route on Jan. 1 and expand the number of flights in the first half of 2023, the Incheon International Airport Corp. said in a statement.

"We will form a strategic partnership with cargo carriers launched by global shipping firms to help them use the Incheon airport for their sea-air cargo deliveries," IIAC President and CEO Kim Kyung-wook said in the statement. (Yonhap)