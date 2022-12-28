 Back To Top
Entertainment

GOT7’s Yugyeom to comeback with new digital single “Ponytail”

By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 15:32       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 15:32
Yugyeom's concept photo for his new digital single
Yugyeom's concept photo for his new digital single

Yugyeom, a member of K-pop boy band GOT7, is making a comeback on Jan. 2 next year with his new digital single “Ponytail,” announced agency AOMG with concept photos on Thursday.

The photos depict Yugyeom slumped against an obstacle in jet-black outfits with silver accessories. He is also sporting a charismatic expression, covering part of his face with his hand.

The new digital single “Ponytail” comes 10 months after Yugyeom dropped his digital single “Take You Down.”

Yugyeom continues to develop his own musical style as a hip-hop solo artist under his agency AOMG, which he joined in 2021 after GOT7’s contract with JYP Entertainment expired.

GOT7 -- a multinational act consisting of members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom -- officially debuted in January 2014.

AOMG is a hip-hop label set up by Jay Park, also formerly from JYP Entertainment.

Yugyeom's unique and sensual music is well conveyed in his EP “Point of View: U” and “Take Down”—works that propelled the K-pop star as a solo artist up the global music charts.

The rapper and main dancer of the seven-piece act participated in writing and producing all tracks of the EP.

Not only did Yugyeom work on his solo pieces this year, he also worked as a member of GOT7 and performed on a diverse range of shows and festivals.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
