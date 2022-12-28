[Best Brand] 100 Classics offers leading English learning programs

As many school-age children spend more time consuming digital media like short-form video content, there are worries that a rapid rise in technology is producing a decline in children’s literacy rates. Young children can still read, but may have difficulty fully understanding the context, which will gradually hinder skill acquisition in learning processes and their English ability.

“100 Classics,” an English education service brand for children and teenagers, has drawn young participants from school-age children from South Korea, the US and Japan to engage in special programs that use English to nurture students to become agile and innovative global talents in today’s society.

The service provides a systematic program that helps students read, write, debate, think creatively and discuss in English through a customized 12-tier curriculum system. Students gain interest and confidence through tailored learning according to their level, which will improve their English literacy, reading, listening, speaking and writing skills.

100 Classics has consistently produced batches of high scorers in TOEFL, SSAT and SAT as well as students who have been accepted to prestigious boarding schools like St. Paul’s School and Choate Rosemary Hall.

Apart from academic-focused English learning programs, 100 Classics also offers additional programs like English presentation competitions co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, the Tribune Student Press Corps and a reward sticker system to encourage students and boost learning outcomes.

“What sets our program apart is that it isn’t limited to English proficiency and improving test scores, but improves English abilities and creative thinking skills for young children that are essential in the future,” said an official at 100 Classics.