LG to debut ThinQ UP upgradable appliances in US

LG Electronics said Tuesday it is launching its “upgradable” home appliance brand LG ThinQ UP in overseas markets, starting with the US.

Debuted as UP Appliance in Korea in January, the brand allows customers to add new features to their existing LG appliances through software updates. Currently, the product lineup consists of 24 different appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, dryers and dishwashers. As of December, over 120 upgrades are available in Korea.

Largely buoyed by a positive response at home, LG said it has decided to launch the brand abroad. Since the debut of the new brand, the ThinQ mobile app downloads have surged by 10 percent over the past year.

The first destinations will include countries like the US with higher app download numbers, it said, because the app is essential to connect and upgrade appliances and maximize consumer experience.

In the US, upgradable products will be incorporated into LG’s premium built-in appliance brands, including the Signature Kitchen Suite and the LG Studio.

The upgrades that were launched in Korea will be made available to US customers, along with new updates released exclusively there. The company said it will study the lifestyle, user patterns and opinions of local customers to develop new and tailored updates.

LG also plans on showcasing its LG ThinQ products at the upcoming CES trade show early next month in Las Vegas. One of the key products includes its latest color-changing “Mood UP Refrigerator” whose light-emitting panels change colors through the LG ThinQ app.

“LG ThinQ UP is a new paradigm in the home appliance industry that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences,” said LG’s home appliance business chief Lyu Jae-cheol. “We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customizable upgradability.”