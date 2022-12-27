[Best Brand] Samsung C&T to host Moomin exhibition at Raemian Gallery

Moomin is on display at the Raemian Gallery. (Samsung C&T)

Samsung Group’s construction arm Samsung C&T is hosting an exhibition titled “Moomin Family’s Winter House” at Raemian Gallery in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for two months starting Dec. 15.

The temporary exhibition featuring Moomin will be held at the gallery’s main hall and residential exhibition hall "Residential Island," the construction company said.

Moomin is a character created by Finnish artist Tove Marika Jansson based on trolls that frequently appear in Nordic mythology. By exhibiting Moomin's daily life which closely tie in with Finland’s natural environment, Samsung C&T said it plans to promote Raemian’s environmentally friendly and family-oriented image.

“I am very happy that Finland’s symbolic character Moomin and South Korea’s leading apartment brand Raemian are working together,” said Finnish ambassador to Korea Pekka Metso, during the exhibition’s opening ceremony held on Dec. 15.

Samsung C&T said it is holding various events using QR codes and social networking platforms as part of the exhibition. The exhibition is held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week except on Mondays.

Although a tour is available for free, visitors can also walk around and view the exhibition by themselves.

Raemian Gallery is also featuring a “housing culture experience hall” run by Samsung C&T’s apartment brand Raemian. Along with its main hall, the gallery has residential, landscaping and nature exhibitions.

The five-story glass gallery has hosted multiple events since its renewal in September. It held the "Anne of Green Gables" exhibition for three months starting in September, along with home decorating and Christmas-themed classes and lectures. The gallery also hosts model houses of Raemian apartments that visitors can tour.