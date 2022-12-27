 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea reports another bird flu case at chicken far

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 21:54       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 21:54
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)
South Korea confirmed one more avian influenza case at a chicken farm Tuesday in the latest in a series of infections at local poultry farms in recent weeks.

The new case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at a farm in the county of Yesan, 134 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises according to the agricultural ministry. Some 114,703 chickens are being raised at the farm.

It brought the total caseload of this season at local poultry farms to 55, with the first one being reported in mid-October.

Authorities are conducting quarantine measures on the farm, including access restrictions, poultry culling and an epidemiological investigation, the ministry added.

The government has bolstered disinfection and quarantine steps to stem the spread of the disease across the country. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114