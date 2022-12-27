Resurgence of cinema still too early to tell

This past year has been extraordinary for the film industry, finally set free from some of the constraints and anxieties of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of brilliant projects wowed and excited moviegoers, but ticket sales failed to return to pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that sluggish sales for local cinemas may linger into 2023. However, this does not diminish hope for even better films set to be released next year. Here is a recap of the South Korean film industry in 2022. Sequels bring moviegoers back to cinemas Sequels managed to repeat the popularity of the originals – and we’re not just talking about the Marvel series. The Korean action comedy film “The Roundup” made it to the 10 million ticket sales club – the first for any film since the pandemic began -- with 12.6 million tickets sold. The figure is far higher than that of the 2017 original “The Outlaws,” which sold some 6.8 million tickets. The action franchise starring Don Lee and an A-list cast became the talk of the town, with observers wondering whether it would live up to the hype. “My Liberation Notes” star Son Suk-ku and “Our Blues” actor Park Ji-hwan showed great chemistry with Don Lee despite a number of setbacks, according to director Lee Sang-yong. Shot during the pandemic, the film’s shooting location was abruptly switched to Seoul from Vietnam, incurring an additional 1 billion won ($783,000) in production fees than originally planned. However, the film ultimately brought in more than seven times its initial investment.

"Confidential Assignment2: International" (CJENM)

This year’s fourth-most watched film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” also managed attract 7 million moviegoers, just slightly lower than the 7.8 million tickets sold for the 2017 original. The addition of surefire actors Daniel Henny and rising star Jin Seon-kyu to the sequel made the plot more exciting. Rise in ticket prices holds back audience Despite the release of long-awaited sequels and mega-scale projects by renowned filmmakers like Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”), it was not easy to lure people who had been streaming Netflix in the comfort of their homes back to theaters. Before the pandemic, many people only needed to decide what to watch at the theater. Now, many are asking whether a film is really worth watching at the theater at all. Movie tickets, which cost an average of 11,000 won in 2020, now cost 14,000 won on average. A night out at the movies for two people with popcorn and drinks could set a moviegoer back some 40,000 won. A total of 98.6 million people visited theaters from January to November, according to cinema operators. This is an increase of about 89.6 percent from a year ago, when COVID-19 was at its peak and the local film industry was brought to a halt. Despite the increase, the figure is still only about 48 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. This year, the local film industry saw cumulative revenue surpass 1 trillion won for the first time since the start of pandemic. Local theaters are hoping box office sales will get a year-end boost with a slew of new releases in December, from the much-anticipated James Cameron blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water,” to South Korea’s first ever musical-to-screen movie “Hero.” K-film continues to expand globally International awards season kicks off in January, with the Golden Globe Awards slated for Jan. 10. Award-winning director Park Chan-wook has been nominated or shortlisted for a several awards, and a major win for Park would mean another big boost for Korean films internationally. Insiders expect that such recognition worldwide could bolster industrywide efforts to bring moviegoers back to theaters.

"Decision to Leave" (CJENM)