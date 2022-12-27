Chinese national convicted of health insurance fraud

A Chinese national was sentenced by the Daegu District Court on Tuesday to six months in prison and two years of probation for illegally using a Korean citizen's resident registration number to get health insurance coverage for medical services.

From 2012 to May 2022, the female Chinese national received medical treatment using a Korean citizen's resident registration number.

According to the police investigation, the Chinese national received about 9.5 million won ($7,500) worth of benefits under the national health insurance system over the past 10 years, and received 633 hospital treatments.

The Chinese national stole the Korean resident registration number from a casual acquaintance while working at a public bathhouse in 2012. The acquaintance was a customer.

In its sentencing statement, the court said, "The crime occurred over a long period of time and was frequent, but the defendant has no history of criminal punishment in Korea and has paid all damages to the National Health Insurance Corporation."