National

Chinese national convicted of health insurance fraud

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec 27, 2022 - 18:12       Updated : Dec 27, 2022 - 18:12
(123rf)
(123rf)

A Chinese national was sentenced by the Daegu District Court on Tuesday to six months in prison and two years of probation for illegally using a Korean citizen's resident registration number to get health insurance coverage for medical services.

From 2012 to May 2022, the female Chinese national received medical treatment using a Korean citizen's resident registration number.

According to the police investigation, the Chinese national received about 9.5 million won ($7,500) worth of benefits under the national health insurance system over the past 10 years, and received 633 hospital treatments.

The Chinese national stole the Korean resident registration number from a casual acquaintance while working at a public bathhouse in 2012. The acquaintance was a customer.

In its sentencing statement, the court said, "The crime occurred over a long period of time and was frequent, but the defendant has no history of criminal punishment in Korea and has paid all damages to the National Health Insurance Corporation."



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
