N. Korea convenes key party meeting with leader Kim in attendance: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the sixth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Monday, to discuss next year's policy direction, in this captured footag. (North's Korean Central Television)

A key Workers' Party meeting of North Korea opened earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss next year's policy direction, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

The previous day, Kim presided over the sixth enlarged plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee to review last year's policies and discuss tasks for 2023 amid "unpredictable difficulties constantly threatening the existence and development" of the North, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Five major agenda items were unanimously approved at the meeting, including the review of major state policies for this year, as well as the work plan and draft state budget for next year.

Kim urged major goals to be attained in key industrial sectors next year, including the metal, chemical, electric power, coal and machine industries.

He stressed that the national power of the North has "remarkably increased in all fields of politics, military, economy and culture" and "successes and progress have been made in carrying out the gigantic tasks" set forth at the previous plenary meetings.

Kim also emphasized the need to "lay out more exciting and confident struggle policies" based on the experiences gained through "persevering all difficulties."

The meeting will continue, the KCNA said, without providing further details. Previous plenary meetings were held for four to five days.

Kim could deliver a major speech at the meeting to unveil his country's domestic and foreign policy directions in lieu of his New Year's Day address, usually presented on Jan. 1. Kim has skipped the address since 2020 and has instead delivered a speech at a plenary session of the party at the end of the year. (Yonhap)