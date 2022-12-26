 Back To Top
[Best Brand] Come In Wash eyes overseas markets with car wash machines

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:12       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:12
Come In Wash's new warehouse in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Come In Wash)
Come In Wash's new warehouse in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Come In Wash)

Automatic car wash system company Come In Wash has recently completed the construction of a new factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to produce automotive washing machines and export them.

Over 10 billion won ($7.82 million) has been injected into the project to acquire and renovate a 3,3000-square-meter plot in the city.

The company said it will manufacturer automatic car washing machines at the new plant with an aim to export them to North America, Europe and the Middle East. The product lineup includes Zeus, a machine for large-sized vehicles, Poseidon 2 and Bloom for smaller cars like compact sport utility vehicles and minivans.

The newly built facilities also include a warehouse from which the products depart for shipping.

Come In Wash is best known for its patented “no-touch,” “no-brush” car washing solution that was launched in 2019. Using high-pressure steam, the solution aims to maximize cleaning effect while minimizing scratches on the vehicle surface. Lukewarm water at 50 degrees Celsius is used throughout the whole washing process.

The solution has also received recognition from various institutions, including the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the National Assembly.

Following its first branch in southern Seoul in June, the company currently operates several branches in major cities across the country such as Daegu, Gwangju and Incheon, with an accumulated 200 machines being supplied in a series of sales deals. The company has also opened a US branch in Los Angeles.

The company said it plans to further expand its presence both at home and overseas in 2023.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
