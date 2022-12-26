[Best Brand] The IB Korea expands cocktail lineup

Beer and liquor importer The IB Korea is extending its product lineup by launching US cocktail brand Uptown’s Blue Hawaiian cocktail drinks, together with Texas-based distillery Southern Champion.

Uptown's Blue Hawaiian lineup consists of two cocktail drinks, pineapple and citrus-flavored, as well as gluten free. Pre-orders for retailers have been made since June, the importer said.

Premixed and bottled in a 1.5-liter liquor bottle, the drink garnered a lot of interest at a tasting event held by the South Korean importer during a music festival in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, The IB Korea said.

The event was held for three days in June, during which The IB Korea met with customers in their 20s, introducing them to their products.

Meanwhile, Uptown Blue Hawaiian is just one of the many drinks the importer has successfully launched in coordination with the Texan distillery.

Earlier this year, the Korean importer launched the Uptown Margarita, an agave wine-based cocktail, and the Uptown Pina Colada, a coconut flavored drink which uses real cream.

The importer also exclusively released mini cocktails called BuzzBallz in local supermarkets and convenience stores. BuzzBallz is the number one US ready-to-drink cocktail brand, and comes in six different flavors. The flavors include: Lime Rita, Strawberry Rita, Chili Mango, Sour Apple, Watermelon and Choco, according to The IB Korea.

Held in small flasks, the mini cocktails are wine-based and contain natural fruit juices.

The IB Korea said it plans to continue expanding its product lineup to satisfy customers between the ages of 20 and 60. They also said they will promote their product in the near future through more tasting events.

Uptown cocktails are currently sold at large retailers such as, E-mart, GS Supermarket, GS25 and Mega Mart.