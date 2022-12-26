 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] Coway Mine aims to rignite competition in massage chair market

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:11       Updated : Dec 28, 2022 - 16:11
Coway's new massage chair Mine (Coway)
Coway's new massage chair Mine (Coway)

South Korean home appliance maker Coway is renewing its push for growth in the expanding domestic massage chair market with its brand-new massage chair "Mine."

The chair, despite being 47 percent smaller than the company’s previous models, features several innovative functions.

The Mine, equipped with a 180-degree rotational module, can change into a full-flat recliner. The chair offers multiple options, with five automatic massage modes and five manual massage modes that can be selected according to the user’s physical condition.

Adding to that, the chair is geared with a built-in remote control to facilitate control, and potable wheels are attached to increase the chair’s mobility.

The chair’s ergonomic design also aims to maximize the massaging effect. Coway’s “S&L Frame” is applied to accommodate to the user’s curved "S-line" from the neck to the waist, and the "L-line" from the waist to the thighs.

In order to meet the consumer needs for cleaning, the company said it has added new care services that are offered on a regular basis.

A “special care service” involving ultraviolet sterilization is conducted twice a year, while a “refresh service” is offered every three years to clean the inside and outside of the chair and replace the leather pads and calf covers for free of charge.

“The Mine boasts various premium features despite its compact size,” a Coway official said. “We will lead the trend in the massage chair market with our own innovative technology and services,” he added.

"Massage chair 'Mine' contains various premium functions, despite being compact in size -- and is an innovative product that allows for a continuous management of the product," said an official from Coway.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
