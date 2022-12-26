 Back To Top
Life&Style

Song Joong-ki's agency confirms actor in romantic relationship

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 26, 2022 - 11:04       Updated : Dec 26, 2022 - 11:04
Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)
Song Joong-ki (Yonhap)

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has been in a romantic relationship with a woman, his entertainment agency said Monday, following a newspaper report that he's been dating a British woman.

"Song is dating a woman who he has good feelings toward," High Zium Studio said in a statement Monday, confirming the rumors.

The agency, however, did not unveil the identity of the woman, including her nationality. It then asked for the media to give "generous consideration" in its coverage of the couple.

Local entertainment media earlier reported that Song introduced his non-celebrity British girlfriend to staff members at a media conference held in Singapore earlier this month.

In 2019, the 38-year-old actor divorced Song Hye-kyo, the co-star of the megahit 2016 drama "Descendants of the Sun."

Since his debut in 2008, Song has appeared in several hit drama series and films, mostly recently "Reborn Rich," which ended Sunday with the highest viewership ratings of this year for a Korean drama. (Yonhap)

