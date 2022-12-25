 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Newsmaker] Kim Keon-hee expands role as first lady

By Kim Arin
Published : Dec 25, 2022 - 18:11       Updated : Dec 25, 2022 - 18:57
First Lady Kim Keon-hee speaks during a dinner with young people living in institutional care on Friday at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)
First Lady Kim Keon-hee speaks during a dinner with young people living in institutional care on Friday at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

Kim Keon-hee is expanding her role as first lady, straying from her earlier promise that she would not play a role “beyond that of a spouse.”

While Yoon Suk-yeol was still a presidential candidate, the couple had said that Kim would not serve as first lady in the traditional sense if he is elected.

Kim told a press conference held last year that she would not have a formal presence as first lady during her husband’s tenure in office, and that she would “not have a role beyond that of a spouse” at the presidential office.

Yoon said in a press conference held Dec. 22 last year in North Jeolla Province that he has “long thought that the custom of having a first lady is outdated.”

How Kim handles her role as first lady has come under scrutiny since Yoon took office.

“I believe it’s a good thing that the first lady is doing her job,” said Park Jie-won, the former President Kim Dae-jung’s chief of staff and onetime National Intelligence Service director, during a phone call with The Korea Herald on Sunday.

“Her work and activities should, however, be managed by the presidential office,” said Park, who recently rejoined the Democratic Party of Korea.

“The press corps should also have access to cover them,” he added.

On the first lady meeting with the family of a victim of the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon, Park told a radio interview on Nov. 11 that she “touched people’s hearts.”

“She wept with the bereaved family and apologized to them. Why isn’t the president doing what the first lady is doing? She is doing a much better job.”

Cambodian news outlets posted stories of First Lady Kim Keon-hee meeting with the 14-year-old Aok Rotha at Seoul’s Asan Medical Center on Dec. 21. (Yonhap)
Cambodian news outlets posted stories of First Lady Kim Keon-hee meeting with the 14-year-old Aok Rotha at Seoul’s Asan Medical Center on Dec. 21. (Yonhap)

After Yoon was sworn in, he removed the first lady’s office as promised. The first lady's official schedule is still announced through briefings or press releases, and the press corps is usually not informed in advance or invited to cover it.

The presidential office on Sunday sent a message to the press corps publicizing a Korea Herald news article on the first lady’s activities.

The message linked to the article posted on the Cambodian outlet Khmer Times website, which was about Kim catching up with Aok Rotha, a 14-year-old Cambodian boy who recently received a sponsored heart surgery at Asan Medical Center in Seoul. Kim first met Rotha during her trip to Phnom Penh last month.

The opposition has criticized the first lady’s public appearances.

Democratic Party’s supreme council member Rep. Jang Kyung-tae called Kim visiting Rotha’s family during her Cambodia trip “poverty porn” while appearing as a guest on online media outlet Ohmynews’ YouTube show on Nov. 17.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114