International flight passengers exceed domestic travelers for first time since pandemic

The number of international flight passengers exceeded domestic travelers for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, data showed Sunday, with the figure still remaining at half the pre-pandemic levels.

According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of international flight passengers was 3.08 million in November, while the figure for domestic flight passengers was 2.85 million.

It was the first time the country saw the number of international flight passengers exceed domestic travelers since March 2020.

Following the nation’s easing of social distancing rules in April, the number of passengers flying to and from overseas destinations has been on the rise. The number exceeded 1 million in June and rose to 2.5 million in October.

The rise is largely attributed to increased flights to Japan, as the number of passengers heading to the neighboring country reached 827,900 in November, an almost fivefold increase from September’s 167,900.

Despite the recent surge, the figure still fell far short of pre-pandemic levels. In November 2019, there were 6.9 million international flight travelers.

To ramp up demand, local airlines are pushing to expand flights to China, another popular destination. The number of outbound travelers to China has plunged to an average of 10,000 per month, compared to 1.5 million to 1.8 million in 2019.

According to news reports, the Transport Ministry has recently struck up an agreement with the Chinese government to increase the number of flights between the two nations, from 34 to 50 per week.

"After (Korea) consults with the Chinese central government, it must also consult with Chinese local governments and the Air Force for the flights (to take place between Korea and China)," an industry source told Yonhap News.

"It is expected that the number of flights will increase soon, with China easing its quarantine measures.”

Under the agreement, national flag carrier Korean Air, which operates flights to China nine times a week, will be adding six more weekly flights starting next year.

Asiana Airlines, Korea's second-biggest carrier, which operates 10 flights a week to China, will also be adding five more weekly flights to China next year.

The Airport Industry Technology Research Institute predicted that the number of international flight passengers at Incheon Airport will increase to about 47.1 million in 2023, about 68 percent of pre-pandemic levels at 71 million.