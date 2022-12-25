Gen Z vs Gen Z: How their enemies at work are now themselves

For millennials and Generation Z – those who were born between the early 1980s to early 2010s, respectively – clashing with their bosses at work has been popular material for television comedy in South Korea over the past few years. But recently, the skits took a new turn, with many of them poking fun at how their real enemy at work is not their bosses, but themselves.

Saturday Night Live Korea’s new segment “MZ Office” – with “MZ” referring to millennials and Gen Z in Korea – has amassed nearly 4 million views since it was uploaded on YouTube on Nov. 27.

The segment distinguishes itself from similar sketches by depicting bosses as bystanders and shedding light on passive aggressive confrontations among millennials and Gen Z through internal monologues.

A recent episode begins with comedian and actress Joo Hyun-young playing an MZ office worker “vlogging” in her office, where she has worked for two years. She casually tries to get her bosses and colleagues to appear in her vlog, but ends up annoying a male colleague who doesn’t want to.

Then Joo gets passive aggressively accused by her colleague as a “kkondae” -- a term that refers to a condescending older person in Korean – after she points out that the new recruits hadn’t arrived on time in the morning.

In the episode's last scene, the boss suggests, "How about we all get some Starbucks coffee?" Instead of offering to get the coffee as junior staff are often expected to, the new recruits say that they want Iced Americanos. The other MZ staff awkwardly smile while cursing to themselves until finally the only male employee grudgingly offers to go.

In the following episode of the segment, the team has a “hoesik” – a dinner gathering with co-workers – during which they go to a karaoke room. Rapper Zico, a guest-star of the show who plays a newcomer in the team, starts singing and Joo joins in. The act of a colleague joining in to sing together at a karaoke is normally viewed as a sign of support and comradeship during hoesik, but Zico eventually lashes out at Joo, accusing her of “stealing his thunder,” making everyone’s jaws drop.

The ‘young kkondae’ dilemma

In recent years, the rise of “young kkondaes” has become a major topic of conversation in Korea. The term "kkondae" is widely used among Koreans to refer to baby boomers who create an uncomfortable workplace dynamic through their condescending and authoritarian attitude. However, this term has evolved to include all age groups.

Young kkondaes are millennials or Gen Z who demand absolute obedience from fellow millennial or Gen Z colleagues, despite being only a few years apart in age or career experience.

The “MZ Office” constantly uses the word to describe a situation where Joo or her colleague try to ask newcomers to do chores or pressure them to follow office rules set by their bosses. Joo is often surprised to find herself acting that way, lamenting that she has become a “kkondae” herself.