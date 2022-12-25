Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave

The Han River in Seoul is covered with ice on Sunday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

The Han River in Seoul was declared frozen by South Korea's state weather agency for the first time this winter Sunday, as a cold snap has continued for days.

The first freeze of the river was observed on the river running through the capital city more than two weeks earlier than in previous years, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

According to the KMA, the river is officially frozen when it has thick ice in a 100-meter-long area between the Han River Bridge's second and fourth piers. The bridge links Yongsan Ward and Dongjak Ward

In previous winters, the first freeze on the river was declared around Jan. 10. Last winter, the Han River never officially froze. (Yonhap)