Winter edition of Seoul Light show kicks off

The December edition of the Seoul Light show, a media facade show organized by the Seoul Design Foundation, kicked off on Dec. 17, welcoming visitors and tourists to enjoy large-scale light-emitting diode video displays woven into the exterior surface of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Seoul Light is an annual event that features media facade shows at the famed DDP in central Seoul, utilizing projection mapping and the curved aluminum-panel surface of the architectural building.

The show comes in two separate rounds. The first round of the show for the fall season took place in October, and the second round -- the main show -- opened its doors to visitors this month.

The first edition of the media show was held in 2019 and has since garnered more than 1 million visitors. It has also become a must-visit winter galore in Seoul, according to the design foundation.

The fourth edition of the event is being held under the theme “Designing Life at the Universe.” The design foundation said this year’s media show aims to follow the government’s plans for space development by presenting a snippet of the future where people could build their daily lives in the universe.