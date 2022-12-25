Santa Claus is coming to town? Find out where

St. Nick's world-famous sled, led by Rudolph, has dashed across most of the world and is currently covering the Americas on a daring 24-hour marathon to deliver gifts to children across the world.

At least that's what the official NORAD Santa Tracking website, run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, says.

The military agency responsible for monitor and defense of the skies above North America has continued the tradition of providing real-time tracking system for Santa Claus at its NORAD Santa Tracker website, which shows where Kris Kringle was last spotted, where he is projected to be headed next and when he is due to arrive, as well as how many gifts have been delivered so far. This is provided with a 3D or 2D image of Santa's trip across the world from the night of Christmas Eve.