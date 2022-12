Myeong-dong, a famous shopping district in central Seoul for locals and foreign visitors, is crowded with people to enjoy the Christmas spirit on Saturday. Some 40 safety guards will be deployed in the neighborhood over the weekend, according to Jung-gu office. Myeongdong Cathedral, the oldest cathedral in South Korea founded in 1898, will have a Christmas mass late Saturday without restrictions on the congregation size.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)