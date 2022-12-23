 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Former President Lee, ex-South Gyeongsang Gov. tapped for presidential pardons

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 19:30       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 19:30
Ex-President Lee Myung-bak (left) and ex-South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo (Yonhap)
Ex-President Lee Myung-bak (left) and ex-South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Justice decided Friday to recommend year-end presidential pardons for former President Lee Myung-bak, former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo and other high-profile politicians, sources said.

The ministry's amnesty review committee held a meeting and finalized the list of candidates for presidential clemency, which will be granted next Wednesday.

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon plans to report the list soon to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is widely expected to accept the request at a Cabinet meeting slated for next Tuesday. The special pardons will take effect the following day, according to ministry officials.

Lee, whose 17-year sentence for corruption was suspended due to health issues, will be given pardon with reinstatement, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Kim, a close associate of former President Moon Jae-in, is likely to be paroled without reinstatement, which would bar him from running for elections until May 2028.

The former governor has been serving a two-year sentence on opinion-rigging charges, and his sentence is set to end in May next year.

Also on the list was Choi Kyung-hwan, a former finance minister who was given a five-year prison term in 2019 for corruption charges, according to the sources.

Three former National Intelligence Service chiefs, who were imprisoned for providing the agency's off-the-book funds to former President Park Geun-hye's aides, were also tapped for parole, they said. Won Sei-hoon, who served as the spy chief under former President Lee, is likely to be given the special pardon. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114