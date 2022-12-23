 Back To Top
National

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles toward East Sea

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 17:09       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 18:59

Footage of North Korea's ballistic missile launch (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from Pyongyang's Sunan area, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said Friday.

One traveled some 350 kilometers while the other flew about 250 kilometers before falling into the sea off the east coast. The missile launches were detected by the Korean military at around 4:32 p.m. on Friday.

The latest provocation by North Korea is the first in five days following two midrange ballistic missile launches from Tongchang County in North Pyongan Province. They flew some 500 kilometers before falling into the sea between Korea and Japan on Sunday.

North Korea fired a total of 67 ballistic missiles this year and three cruise missiles, including Friday's missile launch.

"(The Korean military) is maintaining its readiness for contingencies in close coordination with the United States, while strengthening its monitoring and vigilance," the JCS said in a statement.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
