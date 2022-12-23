 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Schools closed, flights canceled after heavy overnight snow

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 13:56       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 13:56
Snow removal vehicles clear snow from the runway of Jeju International Airport on Friday morning after heavy snow hit Jeju Island overnight. (Yonhap)
Snow removal vehicles clear snow from the runway of Jeju International Airport on Friday morning after heavy snow hit Jeju Island overnight. (Yonhap)

Heavy snow has fallen in the southwest of the peninsula since Thursday night, causing a large number of flights to be canceled and schools to be closed on Friday. A number of traffic accidents were also reported overnight.

The heavy snow advisories, issued Thursday night around the southwest of the peninsula, continue to be in effect in Jeolla Province, Sejong, Chungcheong Province, Jeju Island, Ulleung Island and Dokdo as of 12:00 p.m., Friday.

According to the Jeollabukdo Office of Education on Friday, 45 kindergartens, 73 elementary schools, 43 middle schools, 10 high schools, and 2 special schools in the North Jeolla Province are closed for the day. A total of 165 places, including 34 kindergartens, 74 elementary schools, 37 middle schools, and 20 high schools, delayed the opening of school for 30 minutes to an hour.

North Jeolla Province, which has already seen 10 to 50 centimeters of snow as of 6 a.m. Friday, will see another 5 to 20 centimeters of snow by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, many flights were canceled in Jeju, including all flights scheduled for Friday morning.

Originally, a total of 178 flights -- 90 departures and 88 arrivals – were scheduled to operate on Friday, but as of 9 a.m., 73 flights were canceled - 42 departures and 31 arrivals.

The airlines companies decided to cancel 296 flights -- 143 departures and 153 arrivals -- in advance on Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of poor weather conditions at Jeju Airport, but the extra cancellations continued through the morning.

Currently, the strong wind advisory issued at Jeju Airport is scheduled to be in effect until midnight on Saturday, and it remains unknown when flights will resume.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114