 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 13:25       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 13:25
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government will decide when to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, if two of four criteria are met, such as a fall in severe cases and deaths.

The three other criteria are stability in COVID-19 cases, stable medical response capabilities and immunity among high-risk people, Han said in his opening remarks for a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting.

"If two of the four criteria are met, we will decide the timing of the implementation," Han said.

The government has been considering downgrading the indoor mask requirement to a recommendation as critics have questioned its efficacy over inconveniences and some study results have suggested sufficient immunity among the population.

Even if the mandate is lifted, however, it will remain in place at hospitals and other high-risk facilities, he said.

Noting that infections may temporarily spike upon easing the mask mandate, the prime minister urged municipal authorities and health officials to stay vigilant.

He also encouraged people to get vaccine shots, saying only 29 percent of those aged 60 and older have been inoculated for the winter. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114