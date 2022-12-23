 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hankook Tire chief quizzed over alleged unfair intra-affiliate trading

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2022 - 11:36       Updated : Dec 23, 2022 - 11:36
(Hankook Tire & Technology Co.)
(Hankook Tire & Technology Co.)

Prosecutors questioned the chairman of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the nation's leading tiremaker, on Friday over alleged unfair intra-affiliate trading.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office brought in Cho Hyun-bum for questioning as part of an investigation into the alleged violation of a law that bans unfair business practices among the group's affiliates.

The investigation came after the antitrust regulator decided to impose a fine of over 8 billion won ($6.2 million) on Hankook Tire for allegedly purchasing overpriced tire molds from its affiliate, Hankook Precision Works Co.

The alleged unfair business practice, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, was aimed at helping the company solidify its presence in the market, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

Over the period, the operating profit-to-sales ratio of Hankook Precision Works shot up to 32.5 percent from 13.8 percent tallied for an earlier four-year period, the FTC said.

Through the gains made through the deal, Hankook Precision Works was also able to pay off its debt of 34.85 billion won incurred during its acquisition by Hankook Tire in 2011, the regulator said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114