[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Busan presents festive promotions Dining Room, the Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant, located on the 32nd floor of Park Hyatt Busan, offers a “Festive Lunch,” featuring an appetizer buffet with a variety of fresh seafood items such as sashimi, king prawns, crabs, oysters, abalone, and classic Mediterranean appetizers, followed by scrambled eggs with caviar, grilled lobster tail, Australian beef tenderloin steak and dessert. A five-course dinner menu includes Dining Room’s signature appetizer beef tartare, truffle pumpkin soup with pan-fried sea scallop, double-cooked octopus, savory and Korean hanwoo 1++ beef tenderloin steak, plus a delicious dessert. Festive promotions are available for dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, and lunch on Dec. 25. Full pre-payments are required upon reservation. For reservations, call (051) 990-1300.

Sheraton Grand Incheon presents special Chinese dishes For two weeks only, the Sheraton Grand Incheon's Chinese restaurant Yue, located on the fourth floor, will hold a special promotion event, featuring a series of menus that had been the most popular to frequent guests at the restaurant. The event, "Festive by Yue," presents a seven-course menu, with fresh seafood dishes including abalone and lobster, and high-quality tenderloin steak seasoned with Chinese-style sauce. Starting with cumin and duck salad as an appetizer, Chinese mushroom soup and lobster wraps with sun-dried tomatoes will be served along. After the main menu, a Chinese sweet tofu pudding dessert will follow. Promotion ends Dec. 31, and costs 100,000 won per person.

Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts showcases 'Lovely Strawberry' promotion Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts is presenting a strawberry-filled promotion, throughout April 40, 2023. Desserts will be served at the Pavilion, located in the lobby lounge of the hotel, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More than 12 different types of strawberry desserts will be showcased with recipes created by the hotel's own patissier. Fresh strawberries picked from Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, will be used for making all desserts. Guests can try out creamy strawberry crepes, as well as pizza and ham brusqueta which includes strawberries as toppings. Strawberry bingsu, juice, latte and sparkling wine will also be served in the beverage section. For inquiries, call (02) 450-4534.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches signature diffuser Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Hotel is set to launch sales of a new signature diffuser, following the release of the hotel’s room spray in September. The large-size 200ml diffuser features Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s signature tuscan orange scent. The unique fragrance is created from a base of clove, nutmeg and musk, overlaid with geranium for effective stress relief and fresh notes of flowers, orange and apple. The price of the diffuser is 70,000 won and the room spray, 55,000 won. Purchase can be made at the hotel front desk, Gold Lounge and Fairmont Fit. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.