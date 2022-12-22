 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 24, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 24, 2022 - 16:00

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

(US)

Opened Dec. 14

Action

Directed by James Cameron

The sequel to 2009's “Avatar” tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) leaving their home and exploring regions of Pandora to fight a difficult war against humans. The film has brought the protagonists back with their three children for “a new kind of” family story, according to Walt Disney, and is largely set in water, also introducing a new oceanic tribe of Na’vi called Metkayina.

Hero

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 21

Drama

Directed by Yoon Jae-kyoon

The first film adaptation of the award-winning musical depicts the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). “Hero” revisits the final year of Ahn, who assassinated Japan’s first Resident General of Korea Ito Hirobumi at Harbin Station in northern China on Oct. 26, 1909. Five months later, Ahn was executed in a Chinese prison at the age of 34. Top musical actor Jung Sung-hwa appears as Ahn, alongside Kim Go-eun and Na Moon-hee.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 30

Romance

Directed by Takahiro Miki

Based on the novel of the same title by Japanese author Misaki Ichijo, high school students Toru Kamiya (Shunsuke Michieda) and Maori Hino (Riko Fukumoto) go on a date despite Maori suffering from a condition in which she loses all memory of the previous day upon waking up the next morning. Toru promises Maori as many happy memories as possible, while Maori keeps a diary to log everything she does with Toru.

The Night Owl

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 23

Drama

Directed by An Tae-jin

Set in the 17th century amid the Joseon era, Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during the day, but strangely can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. This death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
