Paris Opera Ballet to perform in Korea for first time in 30 years

The Paris Opera Ballet is set to perform in Korea for the first time in 30 years, presenting “Giselle,” as part of the LG Arts Center’s signature program “CoMPAS23.”
The LG Arts Center, which reopened in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, in October after its relocation from southern Seoul, unveiled the lineup for next year on Wednesday.
Contemporary Music and Performing Arts Season, or CoMPAS, is a specially curated series of eight performances by top Korean and international artists.
The Paris Opera Ballet (BOP), one of the world’s leading ballet companies, will stage “Giselle” from March 8 to 11, as they did 30 years ago in Korea in 1993. The oldest national ballet company in the world premiered the romantic ballet piece in 1841. The story revolves around a peasant girl named Giselle who falls in love with a nobleman in disguise, Albrecht.
Korean dancer Park Sae-eun was named “etoile,” or principal dancer, last year, becoming the first Asian person to hold the title in the 353-year-old company’s history. Park joined the BOP in 2011.
Another ballet piece, “Swan Lake,” is scheduled for June 22 -- this time by a modern French ballet company, Ballet Preljocaj. Dancer and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj reinterpreted the classical ballet piece with contemporary dance.
Gothenburg Opera Dance Company, formerly Goteborg Ballet, is one of the foremost contemporary dance companies today. In May, the Swedish troupe will perform in Korea for the first time at LG Arts Center.
Nine-time Grammy winner trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is scheduled to perform on March 19.
The American jazz musician is recognized for his wide range of techniques and genres from classical to modern jazz as well as composition. With his oratorio “Blood on the Fields,” Marsalis became the first jazz composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1997.
Two plays are to be staged at the LG Arts Center for the first time since its relocation.
Starting on March 31, Goethe’s “Faust” will be staged for a month under the direction of Yang Jung-ung. Yang was the executive producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, leading the opening and closing ceremonies. The arts center said the play will be faithful to the original text and interpretation.
Another play, “Army on the Tree,” written by Ryuta Hourai will kick off on June 20, running through Aug. 5. Based on a true story, the play raises questions about war and humanity through the story of two soldiers who live in a huge tree to avoid the enemy.
In addition, the Vienna-Berlin Chamber Orchestra will perform on June 29. Under the initiative of conductor Simon Rattle, members of the Vienna Philharmonic and Berlin Philharmonic united for a chamber ensemble in 2008. This is their first time visiting Korea.
Slava Polunin’s steady seller “Snow Show,” an entertainment for the whole family, is scheduled for May. Premiered in 1993, the Russian show has toured in over 100 cities around the world. Clowns with their big red noses will invite the audience into a world of fantasy, filled with snowy spectacles.
General ticket sales for CoMPAS23 opens at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. Package purchase is available from Jan. 17.