Paris Opera Ballet to perform in Korea for first time in 30 years

The Paris Opera Ballet is set to perform in Korea for the first time in 30 years, presenting “Giselle,” as part of the LG Arts Center’s signature program “CoMPAS23.”

The LG Arts Center, which reopened in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, in October after its relocation from southern Seoul, unveiled the lineup for next year on Wednesday.

Contemporary Music and Performing Arts Season, or CoMPAS, is a specially curated series of eight performances by top Korean and international artists.

The Paris Opera Ballet (BOP), one of the world’s leading ballet companies, will stage “Giselle” from March 8 to 11, as they did 30 years ago in Korea in 1993. The oldest national ballet company in the world premiered the romantic ballet piece in 1841. The story revolves around a peasant girl named Giselle who falls in love with a nobleman in disguise, Albrecht.

Korean dancer Park Sae-eun was named “etoile,” or principal dancer, last year, becoming the first Asian person to hold the title in the 353-year-old company’s history. Park joined the BOP in 2011.

Another ballet piece, “Swan Lake,” is scheduled for June 22 -- this time by a modern French ballet company, Ballet Preljocaj. Dancer and choreographer Angelin Preljocaj reinterpreted the classical ballet piece with contemporary dance.

Gothenburg Opera Dance Company, formerly Goteborg Ballet, is one of the foremost contemporary dance companies today. In May, the Swedish troupe will perform in Korea for the first time at LG Arts Center.