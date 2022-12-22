“Decision to Leave” shortlisted for Oscar

Award-winning director Park Chan-wook’s romance thriller “Decision to Leave” has made it to the 2023 Oscars shortlist for international feature films, according to the event organizer Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

A total of 15 films were chosen to advance to the next round of voting for the 95th Academy Awards, which is slated to take place on March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Prior to the ceremony, the Academy typically announces a shortlist of 10 to 15 films in 10 categories including international feature, documentary feature, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound, and visual effects.

Of the shortlisted films, five make to the next round as finalists which will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023.

In the international film category, Belgium’s “Close,” Cambodia’s “Return to Seoul,” Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and Sweden’s “Cairo Conspiracy” are also among the films shortlisted.

Park has already snatched the best director award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for his 11th project. It was his third Cannes trophy and also Korea's first best director win there since Im Kwon-taek won it in 2002 for “Painted Fire."

“Decision to Leave” tells the story of a detective, Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), who investigates a murder and suspects Seo-rae (Tang Wei), the wife of the victim, of the crime. The film shows how Hae-jun slowly becomes obsessed with Seo-rae.

The film has been nominated as the best non-English language film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards slated for Jan. 10. It has been also nominated as the best foreign film for the 28th Critics Choice Awards taking place on Jan. 15.