 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

“Decision to Leave” shortlisted for Oscar

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 22, 2022 - 14:33       Updated : Dec 22, 2022 - 14:33
“Decision to Leave” (CJENM)
“Decision to Leave” (CJENM)

Award-winning director Park Chan-wook’s romance thriller “Decision to Leave” has made it to the 2023 Oscars shortlist for international feature films, according to the event organizer Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

A total of 15 films were chosen to advance to the next round of voting for the 95th Academy Awards, which is slated to take place on March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Prior to the ceremony, the Academy typically announces a shortlist of 10 to 15 films in 10 categories including international feature, documentary feature, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound, and visual effects.

Of the shortlisted films, five make to the next round as finalists which will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023.

In the international film category, Belgium’s “Close,” Cambodia’s “Return to Seoul,” Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and Sweden’s “Cairo Conspiracy” are also among the films shortlisted.

Park has already snatched the best director award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for his 11th project. It was his third Cannes trophy and also Korea's first best director win there since Im Kwon-taek won it in 2002 for “Painted Fire."

“Decision to Leave” tells the story of a detective, Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), who investigates a murder and suspects Seo-rae (Tang Wei), the wife of the victim, of the crime. The film shows how Hae-jun slowly becomes obsessed with Seo-rae.

The film has been nominated as the best non-English language film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards slated for Jan. 10. It has been also nominated as the best foreign film for the 28th Critics Choice Awards taking place on Jan. 15.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114