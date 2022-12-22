Vietnamese mother allegedly abandons newborn in subzero weather

A 20-year-old Vietnamese woman is under police investigation for allegedly abandoning her newborn child in subzero weather in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Officials at the Jeonju Deokjin Police Station said Wednesday that they are planning to file for a warrant to detain the suspect for violating the Child Welfare Act. Anyone who abandons a child under his or her protection and supervision can be punished with up to two years in prison or 3 million won ($2,349) in fines.

The suspect is accused of leaving her four-day-old daughter in front of a restaurant in Deokjin-gu, Jeonju city, 200 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 8:10 p.m. on Monday. The child was discovered by the restaurant owner, who reported the case to the police immediately.