 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Temperatures fall sharply following heavy snow

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Dec 22, 2022 - 09:43
A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk covered in snow in Seoul on Wednesday.
A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk covered in snow in Seoul on Wednesday.

Temperatures took a plunge across South Korea on Thursday, with the morning lows dipping to minus 14 C in some inland areas, the state weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the freezing temperatures were accompanied by snow in the southern part of the country, including South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces, and the southern resort island of Jeju.

In Seoul, morning lows plummeted to minus 9 C, sharply down from a day earlier, the KMA said.

The weather agency forecast that inland areas of Gangwon Province will see the temperature drop to up to minus 14 C in the morning.

Daily highs are expected to reach between minus 8 C and minus 3 C, it said.

On top of the frigid cold weather, snow fell in most parts of the country a day earlier, causing car accidents, road closures and flight cancellations.

The KMA asked drivers in the affected areas to be cautious of slippery roads. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114