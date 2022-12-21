‘Decision to Leave’ and 3 other Korean films invited to Palm Springs International Film Festival

Next month’s annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will feature four Korean films including Park Chan-wook’s romance thriller “Decision to Leave,” nominated for the best international feature film award.

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Broker,” July Jung’s “Next Sohee” and Kim Jung-eun’s “Gyeong-ah’s Daughter” are among the 134 films from 64 countries that will be shown during the 34th edition of the 10-day festival from Jan. 6-16, the event organizer said.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards were canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award-wining director Park’s “Decision to Leave” has been nominated for best international feature film under the Award Buzz category.

Eyes are on whether Park’s latest project will be crowned with another prestigious award in addition to the slew of trophies and recognition it has already garnered. It was named the best non-English language film at the Golden Globe Awards and brought Park the best director prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. It was also awarded prizes for best foreign language film and best cinematography by the Chicago Film Critics Association and was listed among the top five international films by the National Board of Review.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival said a special jury of international film critics will review international nominees for best international feature film of the year, as well as for best actor, best actress and best screenplay.

Park’s “Decision to Leave” centers on a detective who investigates a man’s death, meeting the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged criminal investigation.

Other international films featuring Korean actors such as “Return to Seoul” (Cambodia) by Davy Chou, “Riceboy Sleeps” (Canada) by Anthony Shim and “Ajoomma” (Singapore) by He Shuming have been also selected for screening at the festival.