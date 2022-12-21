Snow to continue into afternoon

Snow will continue in the wider Seoul area and central inland regions into Wednesday afternoon, the state weather agency said, forecasting up to 15 centimeters in some areas.

Snow began falling earlier in the day, accompanied by strong wind, and even thunder and lightning in some regions, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Heavy snow advisories have been issued for the capital area, excluding southern areas of Gyeonggi Province, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and other inland regions.

The KMA forecast between 5 and 15 centimeters of snow will fall in northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, inland areas of Gangwon Province and the southern resort island of Jeju. Between 2 and 8 cm of snow is forecast for Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and southern parts of Gyeonggi Province.

The KMA asked drivers in the affected areas to be cautious as snow may freeze on roads.

The nation was also gripped by a cold wave with temperatures in the morning recording between minus 5 and 6 C, the KMA said,

Daily highs are expected to reach the seasonal average of between 2 and 10 C, it said. (Yonhap)