NewJeans reclaims No. 1 in local charts with 'Ditto'

NewJeans’ pre-release track “Ditto” from their upcoming single “OMG” topped local charts just within a few hours following its release on Monday at 6 p.m., setting a new record for the rookies.

“Ditto,” a winter-themed subtle pop song, helped the girls take the throne once again following the success of their previous singles "Attention," "Hype boy," and "Cookie," in local music charts including Flo, Bugs, Genie and Melon.

Not only is “Ditto” trending in South Korea but also abroad as it reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Song chart in seven countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“Ditto” is a reinterpretation of Baltimore club music, which combines breakbeat and house and originated from the US city in the early 1990s.

The track was specially produced for NewJeans’ official fandom Bunnies, according to the group's agency Ador, a label under K-pop powerhouse Hybe.

“The affection and excitement are melted in a variety of musical elements. The dreamy yet unique humming that appears at the beginning of the song implies the first winter the girls spend as NewJeans,” explained Ador.

NewJeans’ member Minji helped write the lyrics for this song, along with singer-songwriters the Black Skirts and Oohyo.

The word “ditto” is repeatedly used throughout the song to create a storyline of a one-sided love that the girls want to take to the next level, which at the same time can be interpreted as a love letter from NewJeans to Bunnies.

Ador released “Side A” and “Side B” versions of the music video for this song with effects mimicking the fuzzy camcorder footage of the 1990s.

Producer Shin Woo-seok, who runs commercial and movie production company Dolphiners Films, helped make the music videos, which star NewJeans and actors Park Ji-hoo and Choi Hyun-wook.

The single “OMG” is scheduled to be released on Jan. 2.

The single's title track for twas composed when the group’s debut album was being assembled.

NewJeans’ Vietnamese member Hanni helped write the lyrics.

NewJeans has taken home three rookie of the year awards at major year-end award ceremonies: the Asia Artist Awards, the Fact Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

The group's debut song, “Hype Boy” was listed on Time magazine's “The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022” and NPR’s “100 Best Songs of 2022.”

“Cookie,” another track from the first album, made it on the New York Times' “Best Songs of 2022," while the album was listed on Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Albums of 2022.”