Entertainment

BTS' Busan concert 'Yet To Come' to hit global cinemas

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Dec 20, 2022 - 14:11       Updated : Dec 20, 2022 - 14:11
A still image from the movie

K-pop sensation BTS' latest concert in Busan will be screened via CGV in February around the world.

CGV, the leading multiplex franchise run by the local entertainment giant CJ ENM, said on Tuesday that it is releasing the live recording of "BTS 'Yet To Come' in Busan" as a movie on Feb. 1.

The film will be officially titled "BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas," and get a global release via the multiplex's theaters in over 110 countries around the world, CGV said in a statement released on Tuesday.

BTS consists of members Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook, the group is considered the world's No. 1 K-pop group.

The act's concert "Yet To Come" was held on Oct. 15 at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. It was conducted as part of the septet's effort to support the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo as the event's honorary ambassadors. It is the group's most recent concert and the last official group event conducted before the act's eldest member Jin began his military service on Dec. 13.

CGV said the 103-minute long film will show through cinematic filming and editing technologies the exclusive performances BTS showcased that night, from "Run BTS" to "Run," "Dynamite" and "Boy With Luv."

The flick will be released through not only regular 2D screens, but CGV's premium high-tech 4DX, ScreenX and 4DX Screen formats operated in over 100 countries around the world.

There will also be a special Army Bomb premiere event for fans to celebrate the release. Army is the official name of BTS' global fan base and Army Bomb refers to the light stick the fans wave at BTS concerts. Details on the event and its reservation will be announced later via CGV's mobile application and website.

"We're delighted to be screening the global idol group BTS' concert via CGV," Cho Jin-ho, the head of content programming at CGV, said. "We hope people could visit the theaters and feel the heat of the concert day through the large screens and rich sounds."



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
