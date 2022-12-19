 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Lee Tae-won, FCI researcher turned CEO

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 19, 2022 - 13:59       Updated : Dec 19, 2022 - 13:59
Fuel Cell Innovations CEO Lee Tae-won (FCI)
Fuel Cell Innovations CEO Lee Tae-won (FCI)

With nearly 25 years of experience in the energy-related technology development field, Fuel Cell Innovations Chief Executive Officer Lee Tae-won is a veteran engineer.

An expert in fuel cells, batteries, hydrogen, energy storage systems, and carbon capture, Lee has held the reins at FCI since the company was established in 2018, steering its key policies.

After obtaining his doctoral degree in Chemical Engineering at Columbia University in 1996, Lee worked as a fuel cell and battery researcher at major US research firms.

He returned to Korea in 2005 and served as head researcher of clean energy technology and fuel cells at Doosan Heavy Industries and Posco Energy.

Utilizing his background in research, Lee has been expanding FCI’s cooperation with domestic and global research firms, and has led the creation of the firm's development strategy and road map for fuel cell and hydrogen technologies.

Lee also uses his expert knowledge to serve the community. He chaired the Energy and Environment Expert Committee of Korea’s Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology from 2015 to 2020. The council is an advisory consultative group made up of government officials and field experts that provides the government with insights on forming national policies.

He has also been a member of the Korea Carbon Capture and Sequestration Research and Development Center since 2015.

Lee's contributions has been recognized by the government. He received awards from Korea’s science minister in 2017 for contributing to the development of a national R&D strategy, and from the startups minister in 2020 and 2021, for excellent innovation.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114