Lee Tae-won, FCI researcher turned CEO

With nearly 25 years of experience in the energy-related technology development field, Fuel Cell Innovations Chief Executive Officer Lee Tae-won is a veteran engineer.

An expert in fuel cells, batteries, hydrogen, energy storage systems, and carbon capture, Lee has held the reins at FCI since the company was established in 2018, steering its key policies.

After obtaining his doctoral degree in Chemical Engineering at Columbia University in 1996, Lee worked as a fuel cell and battery researcher at major US research firms.

He returned to Korea in 2005 and served as head researcher of clean energy technology and fuel cells at Doosan Heavy Industries and Posco Energy.

Utilizing his background in research, Lee has been expanding FCI’s cooperation with domestic and global research firms, and has led the creation of the firm's development strategy and road map for fuel cell and hydrogen technologies.

Lee also uses his expert knowledge to serve the community. He chaired the Energy and Environment Expert Committee of Korea’s Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology from 2015 to 2020. The council is an advisory consultative group made up of government officials and field experts that provides the government with insights on forming national policies.

He has also been a member of the Korea Carbon Capture and Sequestration Research and Development Center since 2015.

Lee's contributions has been recognized by the government. He received awards from Korea’s science minister in 2017 for contributing to the development of a national R&D strategy, and from the startups minister in 2020 and 2021, for excellent innovation.