 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

National Folk Museum holds exhibition 'Year of the Rabbit'

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec 18, 2022 - 15:14       Updated : Dec 18, 2022 - 15:14
Rabbit ornament made after 1945 (NFMK)
Rabbit ornament made after 1945 (NFMK)

In celebration of the upcoming “Year of the Rabbit,” the National Folk Museum of Korea is hosting a special exhibition on rabbits.

The "Here Comes a Rabbit" exhibition interprets the folkloric symbolism of rabbits through some 70 collections of rabbit-themed art pieces and books.

The exhibition explains how rabbits inspired old proverbs, traditional folktales and novels. The fourth of the 12 animals in the zodiac, the rabbit is often depicted in Korean folktales and proverbs as a clever and agile creature that is also symbolic of the moon.

A rabbit’s twitching ears, which respond to the softest sound, may represent timidness, while its short forelegs and long hind legs enable it to hop quickly, representing agility.

And the belief that rabbits are closely associated with the moon dates back to the Goguryeo period.

The exhibit includes paintings, drawings and other works from the Joseon era to the modern day that feature rabbits.

The exhibition will continue through March 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NFMK on Monday published a special volume on rabbits as part of its Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture. The encyclopedia consists of historical archives and academic research on rabbits. A volume on the tiger was published last year. The online version can be found at the museum website’s encyclopedia page, starting Jan. 30, 2023.

Rabbit ornament from the twelve zodiac animal deities made after 1945 (NFMK)
Rabbit ornament from the twelve zodiac animal deities made after 1945 (NFMK)
An early 20th century painting of rabbits and peony (NFMK)
An early 20th century painting of rabbits and peony (NFMK)
A wooden carving of a rabbit standing on the back of a terrapin, made after 1945 (NFMK)
A wooden carving of a rabbit standing on the back of a terrapin, made after 1945 (NFMK)


By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114