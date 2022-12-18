Boosting healthcare partnership between Korea, Vietnam

Lee Wang-jun (left), chairman of Myongji Medical Foundation, and Pham Quang Hoa, director of Thai Binh Department of Health, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on health care partnership on Friday on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

HANOI, Vietnam - South Korea’s Myongji Hospital and Vietnam’s Thai Binh Province on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost the healthcare partnership between the two parties, on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72.

The agreement, signed by Lee Wang-jun, chairman of Myongji Medical Foundation, and Pham Quang Hoa, director of Thai Binh Department of Health, aims to develop the Vietnamese provincial government’s health care system, train clinical staff there and offer them consultations on hospital management.

The signing ceremony was held during the event celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties between Korea and Vietnam this year, with hundreds of political and business leaders of both countries in attendance.

By Lee Ji-yoon

Korea Herald correspondent