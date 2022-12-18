 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Boosting healthcare partnership between Korea, Vietnam

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Dec 18, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Dec 18, 2022 - 15:02
Lee Wang-jun (left), chairman of Myongji Medical Foundation, and Pham Quang Hoa, director of Thai Binh Department of Health, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on health care partnership on Friday on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)
Lee Wang-jun (left), chairman of Myongji Medical Foundation, and Pham Quang Hoa, director of Thai Binh Department of Health, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on health care partnership on Friday on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

HANOI, Vietnam - South Korea’s Myongji Hospital and Vietnam’s Thai Binh Province on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost the healthcare partnership between the two parties, on the sidelines of the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 held at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72.

The agreement, signed by Lee Wang-jun, chairman of Myongji Medical Foundation, and Pham Quang Hoa, director of Thai Binh Department of Health, aims to develop the Vietnamese provincial government’s health care system, train clinical staff there and offer them consultations on hospital management.

The signing ceremony was held during the event celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties between Korea and Vietnam this year, with hundreds of political and business leaders of both countries in attendance.

By Lee Ji-yoon

Korea Herald correspondent



By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114