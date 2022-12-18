Provincial governments pin high hopes on elevated ties of Korea-Vietnam

Kim Young-hwan, governor of North Chungcheong Province, speaks during the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum held on Friday in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

HANOI, Vietnam - Provincial governments of Korea and Vietnam boasted their abundant infrastructure, key industries, and investor incentives during the Korea-Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum held on Friday in Hanoi, Vietnam, pinning high hopes on elevated ties between the two countries.

Kim Young-hwan, governor of North Chungcheong Province, suggested Korea and Vietnam work together to diversify global supply chains that are heavily reliant on China amid the escalating US-China rivalry.

North Chungcheong Province is a major producer of batteries for electric vehicles and solar power panels as it hosts production facilities of key players like LG Energy Solution and Hanwha Q Cells.

“Drastic changes are happening in the provinces,” the governor said. “Amid the US-China rivalry, Korea and Vietnam need to be in one another’s shoes.”

He stressed Korea should make more efforts to win the hearts of the Vietnamese people by investing more to support their growth.

“We can tackle geopolitical challenges together by joining hands, which would open another fruitful 30 years ahead,” he added.

Ngo Dong Hai, secretary of the Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee, expressed high hopes for the newly elevated ties between the two countries, which he said would further facilitate exchanges among provincial governments.