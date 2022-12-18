[Herald Review] Kim Sun-wook gives form to fire

What do you do when, just hours before you are about to leave the country, you get a phone call asking if you could conduct a choral symphony in just one week?

Pianist and conductor Kim Sun-wook, receiving such a call from Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra on his way to Incheon Airport on Dec. 7, asked for some time to think it over -- until he arrived at the airport.

“In those 30-40 minutes, I probably did the most thinking ever in my 34-year life,” said Kim during a press meeting on Tuesday, a day before his three-day engagement with SPO conducting Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

Osmo Vanska, the outgoing SPO musical director, who was scheduled to conduct Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on Dec. 14-16, was injured in a fall on Dec. 7 and could not travel to Seoul for what would have been his last regular concert with SPO.

Taking it on meant Kim would have three days to study the score and two days to rehearse. The sudden change in schedule would also wreak havoc on his other year-end recital engagements.

After much agonized thinking, he agreed to do it. “Because it was Beethoven,” Kim said.

Kim heard a live performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 for the first time on Dec. 31, 1999, from the very first row at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall. A fifth grader dreaming of becoming a conductor at the time, he had wondered, as he watched Chung Myung-whun lead the Korean Symphony, if he would ever get a chance to conduct the piece.

And now, he was given that chance.

Although a “newbie conductor,” as he described himself, having debuted as a conductor only last year, Kim took up the challenge.

He had led SPO in a special Liberation Day concert at Gwanghwamun Square in August and had played many times with the orchestra as a pianist since 2001.

“Our relationship goes back to 2001 or 2002,” said Kim, when asked why SPO had asked him to step in for Vanska, adding, “There is trust and faith built up over time.” Most recently, Kim and SPO were on a four-city European tour in October.

“I have played Beethoven numerous times as a pianist and I thought it would not be too difficult to transfer my thoughts as a pianist into the symphony. I have listened to the No. 9 hundreds of times,” he said.