SK to unveil latest low emission technologies at CES

This virtual imageshows one of its exhibition zones titled "SK, Around Every Corner," to be set up at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 due to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. (SK Group)

South Korea's SK Group said Sunday it will present more than 40 up-to-date low carbon emission technologies at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early next month, highlighting its drive for the green energy transition.

Eight SK affiliates, including SK Inc. and SK Innovation Co., and 10 US-based partner companies will participate in the major international electronics trade show slated to take place from Jan. 5-8, under the theme of "Together in Action," the energy-to-telecom conglomerate said in a release.

Among the technologies and products to be on display are electric vehicle batteries, hydrogen, high-efficiency chips and waste-to-energy, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, small modular reactors, urban air mobility and health care, SK said.

SK's exhibition site will run in two zones. The "Futuremarks" section will demonstrate a media art image of a bleak future the humanity will face if no appropriate action is taken in time against climate change.

The second section, titled "SK, Around Every Corner," will showcase a future city equipped with SK's low carbon-emitting technologies and solutions or those offered by its partner companies.

"SK has been developing various eco-friendly technologies and solutions as we see the net-zero as a new growth momentum in the era of energy transition," an SK official said. "We will prepare to show at a glance the present and future of related technologies."

SK said it will also exhibit a virtual living space where these carbon reduction technologies have become commonplace.

SK Group, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, has actively engaged in green energy transition, with a focus on secondary batteries, bio and chips.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has pledged to run the business enterprise to reduce 200 million tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to 1 percent of the global carbon emissions reduction target set by the International Energy Agency, by 2030. (Yonhap).