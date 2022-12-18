 Back To Top
National

S. Korean, US Navy SEALs hold bilateral exercise

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2022 - 09:27       Updated : Dec 18, 2022 - 09:27
South Korean and U.S. Navy SEALs enter a building during their countries' bilateral training exercise. (US Indo-Pacific Command)
South Korean and U.S. Navy SEALs enter a building during their countries' bilateral training exercise. (US Indo-Pacific Command)

Navy SEALs of South Korea and the United States recently concluded a two-week bilateral exercise designed to strengthen their interoperability, officials said Sunday.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said a West-Coast based SEAL team and the South Korean Naval Special Warfare Flotilla concluded their bilateral session on Dec. 9

On its website, the US command noted that the exercise included static and dynamic weapons training, close quarters combat drills, mission planning and knowledge and cultural exchanges.

"We were able to bolster the combined operational capabilities of our special operators," a South Korean Navy special warfare operator was quoted as saying. "We will continue such practical high intensity trainings to be ready for any situation."

US Navy Capt. David Abernathy, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said the two-week training "sharpens our readiness and demonstrates our ironclad commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. We look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship." (Yonhap)

