Reservation for BTS' 10th anniversary commemorative medals kicks off

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp. (KOMSCO) and BTS’ label Bit Hit Music jointly launched the K-pop band’s official 10th anniversary medal and began reservation on Friday.
KOMSCO began taking pre-orders for the first edition of medals projected to be sent starting in March, KOMSCO announced.
There are three types of gold medals and a single type of silver medal. A total of 10,000 gold medals are sold in 28-, 14- and 7-gram sizes to signify the 10th anniversary. There will be 77,777 14-gram silver medals sold, to signify the band's seven members.
Interest has been so intense that the 28-gram gold medal has been sold out on Weverse Shop, BTS’ official shop for fans, despite its high price of $3,678.84. Meanwhile, supplies of products in KOMSCO’s official shopping mall showed a sharp decrease.
The medals on sale have BTS' official logo and the number 10 at the center of both sides. Also on both sides are BTS’ debut year 2013 and its 10th anniversary year 2023.
The members’ names in English -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- and the group’s name are carved on the front side.
To prevent counterfeiting, KOMSCO applied a special security technology for banknotes on the medals.
The BTS logo was used as a fine pattern on the medals, spreading from the center to the edge. The mint mark, which signifies the place where coins are made, is also seen on the medals.
Customers can buy the medals from South Korea’s commemoration token retailer Poongsan Hwadong Corp., Hyundai Department’s online shops, Shinhan Bank branches across South Korea, KOMSCO Mall, Weverse Shop and Gmarket Global.
The medals will be available for sale until Dec. 25.
KOMSCO plans to allocate some sales profits from the medals for promoting South Korean cultural content.