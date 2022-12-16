Reservation for BTS' 10th anniversary commemorative medals kicks off

K-pop band BTS's tenth-anniversary medals are displayed in KOMSCO's flagship store Orotdiyum in Seoul on Friday, which will open for exhibition of the medals by Dec. 25. (Yonhap)

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp. (KOMSCO) and BTS’ label Bit Hit Music jointly launched the K-pop band’s official 10th anniversary medal and began reservation on Friday.

KOMSCO began taking pre-orders for the first edition of medals projected to be sent starting in March, KOMSCO announced.

There are three types of gold medals and a single type of silver medal. A total of 10,000 gold medals are sold in 28-, 14- and 7-gram sizes to signify the 10th anniversary. There will be 77,777 14-gram silver medals sold, to signify the band's seven members.

Interest has been so intense that the 28-gram gold medal has been sold out on Weverse Shop, BTS’ official shop for fans, despite its high price of $3,678.84. Meanwhile, supplies of products in KOMSCO’s official shopping mall showed a sharp decrease.