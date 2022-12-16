 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea backs UN human rights resolution on Russian-occupied Crimea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2022 - 11:10       Updated : Dec 16, 2022 - 11:10
President Yoon Suk-yeol (on the platform) gives a speech on next year's fiscal policy during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 25. (Joint Press Coprs)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (on the platform) gives a speech on next year's fiscal policy during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 25. (Joint Press Coprs)

South Korea has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution on the human rights situation in the Russian-occupied Crimea on Thursday in a shift of its position on the matter.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in an 82-14 vote with 80 abstentions.

Last month, South Korea abstained from voting at the Third Committee of the General Assembly, citing "political and military-related" elements.

In the end, Seoul decided to vote in favor to "more clearly reveal" its stance on universal values and human rights, according to a foreign ministry official. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114