Yoon considering replacement for KDCA chief

President Yoon Suk-yeol is considering nominating an infectious disease expert to head the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency following the resignation offer of its current chief, an official said Friday.

Jee Young-mee, CEO of Institut Pasteur Korea, is being considered to replace Peck Kyong-ran as commissioner of the public health agency after Peck reportedly tendered her resignation after allegations her shares in several bio firms posed a conflict of interest.

Peck no longer owns the shares.

"Jee's nomination hasn't been finalized, but there will probably be a decision soon," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

Jee is an infectious disease expert with more than 20 years of experience at health and research facilities in and outside the country.

Her husband, Lee Chul-woo, is a law professor at Yonsei University and a longtime friend of the president. (Yonhap)