S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 4th day amid virus surge worries

People pay for their purchases at a large discount store chain in Seoul amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 60,000 for the fourth straight day Friday amid lingering concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate.

The country reported 66,953 new COVID-19 infections, including 82 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,062,679, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily caseload jumped to 86,852 on Tuesday, the highest in three months since Sept. 14, when the daily figure reached 93,949. Daily infections slightly fell to 84,571 on Wednesday and 70,154 on Thursday, showed KDCA data.

But health authorities remain on alert as the daily figure may rebound depending on the planned mask rule adjustment.

The government said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

The KDCA plans to give a briefing on its indoor mask mandate readjustment plan on Dec. 23.

The country added 66 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,298. The number of critically ill patients stood at 474, up nine from the previous day. (Yonhap)