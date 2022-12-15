[Well-curated weekend] Art, sledding and space shows this weekend

An installation view of "Reflection" at Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul (Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul)

If you can't make it to New York to see American figurative artist Alex Katz’s eight-decade retrospective at Guggenheim Museum, you have a chance to view some of the artist’s works in Seoul at the exhibition “Reflection” at Espace Louis Vuitton Seoul. The exhibition is the third presentation of the renowned artist’s works at the exhibition space located on the fourth floor of Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, the French luxury brand’s flagship store in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Opened in 2019, the flagship store's iconic facade was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. The Katz exhibition, which runs through March 26, follows Gerhard Richter's and Andy Warhol's shows at the venue. On display are a total of six paintings, including “Reflection,” “Figure in the Woods,” and “Sandra.” Known for his portraits of women and landscapes, the artist’s solo exhibition at Guggenheim Museum shows his early paintings from the 1940s to the recent years.

Mini winter wonderland Get into the holiday spirit with some exciting outdoor activities or winter sports at One Mount Snow Park in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul. A total of six slopes and tube sleds for two will offer plenty of speed and thrill, especially for kids. Children under 100 centimeters in height can head to the mini sledding slope, which is available next to the ice rink on the first floor. Ski clothes are not mandatory while on the slopes, but gloves and helmets are required for safety.

Skate rental costs 3,000 won and walkers for beginners are available at 2,000 won each. Tickets for weekdays and weekends cost 25,900 won and 28,900 won, respectively. Online reservations are required via Naver Booking and tickets can be purchased from kiosks at the snow park’s entrance. One Mount Snow Park is a 15-minute walk from Juyeop Station Exit No. 4, in the direction of Ilsan Lake Park. The indoor ice rink is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. The sledding slope is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Into space at Seoul Light show Seoul Light show, an annual event featuring media facade shows, returns this weekend at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Media art will be projected on the curved aluminum-panel surface of the spacecraft-shaped, iconic building designed by Zaha Hadid. Under the theme “Designing Life at the Universe,” two separate rounds of the show were scheduled for the fall season and the winter season. The winter edition will kick off on Saturday with a show titled “Rendez-vous.” In aerospace terms, it also refers to the action of two floating objects encountering each other in space, DDP said. Six different media facades will light up the 222-meter-high exterior of DDP's west building.

