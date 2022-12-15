[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Prey for the Devil
(US)
Opened Dec. 7
Mystery
Directed by Daniel Stamm
With a global rise in demonic possessions, the Roman Catholic Church decides to reopen schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. While nuns are not allowed to perform this ritual, Sister Ann’s gifts are noticed by a professor who decides to train her. Sister Ann soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl possessed by a demon.
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight
(Japan)
Opened Nov. 30
Romance
Directed by Takahiro Miki
High school students Toru Kamiya (Shunsuke Michieda) and Maori Hino (Riko Fukumoto) go on a date despite Maori suffering from a condition in which she loses all memory of the previous day upon waking up the next morning. Overcoming such a hurdle, Toru promises Maori as many happy memories as possible, while Maori keeps a diary to log everything she does with Toru.
Birth
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 30
Drama
Directed by Park Heung-sik
Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.
The Night Owl
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 23
Drama
Directed by An Tae-jin
Set in the 17th century amid the Joseon era, Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during daytime, but can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. The death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.