[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Prey for the Devil (US) Opened Dec. 7 Mystery Directed by Daniel Stamm With a global rise in demonic possessions, the Roman Catholic Church decides to reopen schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. While nuns are not allowed to perform this ritual, Sister Ann’s gifts are noticed by a professor who decides to train her. Sister Ann soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl possessed by a demon.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight (Japan) Opened Nov. 30 Romance Directed by Takahiro Miki High school students Toru Kamiya (Shunsuke Michieda) and Maori Hino (Riko Fukumoto) go on a date despite Maori suffering from a condition in which she loses all memory of the previous day upon waking up the next morning. Overcoming such a hurdle, Toru promises Maori as many happy memories as possible, while Maori keeps a diary to log everything she does with Toru.

Birth (Korea) Opened Nov. 30 Drama Directed by Park Heung-sik Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.